Top Trump Trade official Willems to leave White House in weeks: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: U.S. trade delegation member Clete Willems leaves a hotel for talks with Chinese officials in Beijing, China February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - Clete Willems, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, is planning to leave the White House in the coming weeks, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the top trade official’s plans.

The main reason for Willems exit was attributed to the wear of frequent travel on his young and growing family, CNBC reported, adding that his departure was expected to take place as U.S. trade talks with China linger into April.

The report, citing a source, also said that a replacement for Willems was in the works.