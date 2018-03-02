Wisconsin governor warns Trump tariffs will hurt Americans

(Reuters) - Republican Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin urged President Donald Trump to reconsider a tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports on Friday, saying the move will hurt Americans.

FILE PHOTO: Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“If the president wants to protect good-paying, family-supporting jobs in America, especially here in Wisconsin, then he should reconsider the administration’s position on these tariffs, particularly on ultra-thin aluminum,” Walker said in a statement.

“With this in mind, I respectfully ask the president and his administration to reconsider their position on these tariffs.”