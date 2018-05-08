FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 3:11 PM / in 2 hours

China accuses US of hostage-taking at the WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States is threatening the World Trade Organization with “three hard blows”, including taking the system of judicial appointments hostage, China’s Ambassador to the WTO, Zhang Xiangchen, told its membership on Tuesday.

Zhang said it was “dangerous and devastating” that the United States was challenging the WTO’s fundamental guiding principles by blocking new judges, by imposing global tariffs on steel and aluminum, and by threatening China with a separate $50 billion package of tariffs.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet

