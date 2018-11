FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters next to a red traffic light in Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused the United States of hypocrisy and making false claims at a World Trade Organization meeting on Wednesday, after Washington triggered litigation against China over steel tariffs and intellectual property protection.

“The statement made by the U.S. reeks of hypocrisy,” China’s representative told the WTO dispute settlement meeting, according to a copy of remarks provided to Reuters.