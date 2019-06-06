EU to propose WTO workaround to avoid U.S. block on judges: documents

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union is set to propose replicating part of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to get around a U.S. block on appeals in trade disputes, according to a draft proposal which has been circulated to national lawmakers.

The proposed text, seen by Reuters on Thursday, says that due to “extraordinary circumstances”, the EU and other WTO members could use the WTO’s arbitration clause to set up a new judicial procedure, with former WTO judges hearing appeals until the U.S. veto on the appointment of new judges is lifted.