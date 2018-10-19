Both sides escalate US tariffs fight at the WTO, agenda confirms

GENEVA (Reuters) - Disputes over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and their consequences are being escalated at the World Trade Organization, with 12 requests for adjudication shown on Friday in an agenda for the WTO’s Oct. 29 dispute settlement meeting.

FILE PHOTO: World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The requests show talks have failed to settle the disputes, and years of litigation lie ahead. The agenda showed seven WTO members challenging U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs and five U.S. requests for adjudication, including two against China.