Dennis Shea U.S. Ambassador to the WTO arrives for the General Council meeting at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Proposals for reforming the World Trade Organization fail to deal with problems raised by the United States, U.S. Ambassador Dennis Shea told the WTO’s General Council on Wednesday.

“With respect to the proposal advanced by the European Union, China, and India, it is hard to see how it in any way responds to the concerns raised by the United States,” he said, according to a transcript provided to Reuters.