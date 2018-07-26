U.S. and China clash at WTO over state's role in Chinese economy

GENEVA (Reuters) - Chinese and U.S. envoys presented radically differing visions of China’s economic model at the World Trade Organization on Thursday, a choice between “the world’s most protectionist economy” and a growth story that had benefited all countries.

Dennis Shea U.S. Ambassador to the WTO arrives for the General Council meeting at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

U.S. Ambassador Dennis Shea was presenting a paper entitled “China’s trade-disruptive economic model” to the last WTO meeting before a summer break, overshadowed by a nascent multi-billion dollar trade war between the two economic giants.

“Despite China’s repeated portrayal of itself as a staunch defender of free trade and the global trading system, China is in fact the most protectionist, mercantilist economy in the world,” Shea said, according to a transcript of his remarks.