FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 8, 2018 / 1:57 PM / in 24 minutes

U.S. says something "terribly wrong" at WTO, China in fantasy land

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The new U.S. Ambassador to the World Trade Organization Dennis Shea told the WTO’s membership on Tuesday that something had gone “terribly wrong” with judges at the world body and that China’s arguments showed it was living in a fantasy.

The headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are pictured in Geneva, Switzerland, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Addressing the WTO’s General Council for the first time, Shea said “something has gone terribly wrong in this system when those charged with adjudicating the rules are so consistently disregarding those very rules,” according to a copy of his remarks provided to Reuters.

He also urged the WTO to “confront the havoc of China’s state capitalism”, and ridiculed Beijing’s response to U.S. legal moves against alleged intellectual property theft, saying: “We have now entered the realm of Alice in Wonderland.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.