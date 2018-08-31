FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

WTO chief says 'no panic' over Trump withdrawal threat

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments about potentially leaving the World Trade Organization are consistent with what the United States has said previously and does not reflect new concerns, WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said on Friday.

Roberto Azevedo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) attends a meeting with the Association of Correspondents to the United Nations (ACANU) in Geneva, Switzerland, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“No panic,” Azevedo said. “The U.S. concerns about areas in the WTO that they would like to improve are not new. And I think what he said yesterday is consistent with what they have expressed before.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

