China urges U.S., others to stop wrongdoings after import ban on Xinjiang products

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference at the commerce ministry in Beijing, China, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China urged the United States and other countries to immediately stop wrongdoings, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, after Washington announced an import ban on some imports from the Xinjiang region over forced labour allegations.

China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the interest of Chinese companies, Gao Feng, a ministry spokesman, told an online press conference.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

