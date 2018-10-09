FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 7:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China criticizes U.S. Treasury official's yuan remarks as groundless

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said remarks by a U.S. Treasury official about the yuan's depreciation CNY=CFXS were groundless and irresponsible.

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

China will not use the yuan exchange rate as a tool in the trade dispute with the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters in a regular briefing.

On Monday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said the United States remains concerned about China’s recent yuan depreciation and is closely monitoring yuan developments.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Stella Qiu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

