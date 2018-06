(Reuters) - The White House will aim to block legislative language before Congress that would block a Trump administration agreement allowing China’s No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker, ZTE Corp, to resume business with U.S. suppliers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

A woman stands outside a building of ZTE Beijing research and development center in Beijing, China June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The newspaper, citing a senior White House official, said the White House aimed to change the related language later in the legislative process.