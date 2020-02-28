USTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and European Union flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday said it would focus on concluding trade agreements with Britain, the European Union and Kenya over the coming year, while strictly enforcing trade laws and pushing for a broader reset of the World Trade Organization.

In its annual report to Congress, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said members of the global trade body needed to fundamentally rethink what it called “an outdated tariff framework” that no longer reflected economic realities.

It said it would push for a close review of the WTO’s budget, which it says has faced “little scrutiny” in the past, and would advocate for changes that allowed for more plurilateral agreements.