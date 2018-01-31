FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amtrak says no injuries reported to crew, passengers in crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amtrak said Wednesday that no injuries were reported to crew or passengers when a train carrying lawmakers headed to a retreat struck a vehicle on the tracks in Crozet, Virginia.

The train had departed Washington and hit the vehicle at 11:20 a.m. (1620 GMT). “Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage,” Amtrak said in a statement. Many lawmakers tweeted photos of the train crash showing significant damage to a truck.

Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

