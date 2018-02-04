FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#U.S.
February 4, 2018 / 3:00 PM / in 35 minutes

Trump briefed on Amtrak train collision: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the Amtrak train collision in South Carolina that killed two people and injured at least 70 on Sunday, and is getting regular updates, the White House said.

    “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told reporters.

    The train, with 139 passengers and eight crew on board, was traveling between New York and Miami when it collided with a CSX (CSX.O) freight train and derailed, Amtrak said in a statement.

    Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.