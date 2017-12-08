TransCanada sets new committed rates on Marketlink oil pipeline

HOUSTON (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) has set new committed rates for shippers on its Marketlink crude oil pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Texas, effective Jan. 1, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday.

* New committed short-term rates for oil moving from Cushing to Houston are $2.50 a barrel for light crude and $3 a barrel for heavy crude. Short-term service is between six and 35 months.

* New committed long-term rates are $1.95 and $2.05 a barrel for light crude and $2.34 and $2.46 a barrel for heavy crude. Long-term service is between three to 15 years.

* For oil that continues to Port Arthur, Texas, there is an additional surcharge.