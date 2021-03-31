How transgender rights became the focus of a U.S. culture war

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Transgender rights have been propelled to the forefront of the U.S. culture war, with advocates and conservatives battling over access to medical treatment and inclusion in schools’ sports.

Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill this week that could make the state the first in the country to prevent doctors from providing certain types of care to trans youth.

In total, Republicans have introduced a record 127 bills on trans issues in 22 states this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.

Here are some key moments in the U.S. row over trans rights as the world marks International Transgender Day of Visibility on Wednesday:

2021

2020