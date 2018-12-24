U.S. Treasury was not concerned on liquidity ahead of call with bankers: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury officials were not concerned with liquidity in the banking system when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reached out to top U.S. bank CEOs in phone calls on Sunday, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a senior Treasury official.

In a statement on Sunday issued after Mnuchin’s calls with the chief executives of America’s six largest banks, the Treasury said: “The CEOs confirmed that they have ample liquidity available for lending.”