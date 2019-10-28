U.S. Treasury expects to borrow $352 billion in fourth quarter

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $29 billion less during the fourth quarter than previously estimated.

The department said in a statement it expects to issue $352 billion through credit markets during the October-December period, assuming an end-December cash balance of $410 billion.

Treasury also expects to issue $389 billion in net marketable debt in the January-March 2020 period. In the third quarter of this year, Treasury borrowed $440 billion through credit markets.

Additional details of Treasury’s quarterly refunding will be announced at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday.