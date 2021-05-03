U.S. Treasury increases second-quarter borrowing estimate due to COVID-19 response

FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it plans to borrow $463 billion in the second quarter, more than the February estimate of $95 billion, as it increases spending in response to COVID-19.

The second-quarter estimate assumes an end-June cash balance of $800 billion, the Treasury said in a statement.

It comes after the Treasury in February slashed its borrowing projections for the first and second quarters as part of a plan to reduce its cash balance.

The Treasury said it issued $401 billion in net debt in the first quarter, ending the three-month period with a cash balance of $1.122 trillion.

It expects to borrow $821 billion in the July to September quarter, assuming an end-of-September cash balance of $750 billion.