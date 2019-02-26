Mnuchin to meet with France's Macron in Paris: embassy

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is traveling to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for France’s embassy in Washington said.

Representatives for the U.S. Treasury could not immediately be reached for comment. The Treasury has made no announcement about the trip.

The French Embassy spokeswoman said the meeting was listed on Macron’s official schedule at around 5 p.m. Paris time (1600 GMT), but no details about the subject matter were available.