U.S. financial regulators tell Treasury nothing out of ordinary in markets

A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. financial regulators told the Treasury Department on Monday they were not seeing anything out of ordinary in financial markets during the recent sell-off, according to a source familiar with the matter.

On a call convened Monday morning, regulators also discussed how they will continue critical operations during the partial government shutdown. The call included officials with the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission, and other top banking and market regulators, according to the source.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Sunday he was calling a meeting of financial regulators to discuss ways to ensure “normal market operations.”