U.S. regulators tell Mnuchin nothing out of ordinary in markets: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - U.S. regulators assured Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that nothing is out of the ordinary in the financial markets, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing a source familiar with the matter.

Mnuchin spoke with officials from the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Bloomberg reported.

The regulators also briefed the treasury secretary on their plans for monitoring markets during the government shutdown, Bloomberg reported, citing the source.