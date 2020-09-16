Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries rise for third month in July: data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries grew for a third straight month in July, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday.

Overseas investors held $7.087 trillion in U.S. Treasuries in July, from $7.039 trillion the previous month.

Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries during the month, with holdings rising to $1.293 trillion in July, from $1.262 trillion in June.