Foreigners buy U.S. securities in January; China, Japan up holdings: data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreigners continued to buy U.S. Treasuries in January, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury department released on Monday showed.

Net foreign Treasury debt purchases amounted to $25.6 billion in January, down from purchases of $41.1 billion in December. Inflows extended for a second month after the Treasury market saw four straight months of overseas selling from August to October.

The report also showed China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries at $1.079 trillion in January, rising after a six-month decline through December. Japan’s holdings, the largest outside the United States, also increased, to $1.212 trillion.