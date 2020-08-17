Business News
August 17, 2020 / 8:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Foreigners buy U.S. Treasuries in June, after selling three straight months: data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreigners bought U.S. Treasury bonds and notes in June, after selling them for three straight months, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.

On a transaction basis, foreign inflows into the U.S. Treasury market totaled $28.89 billion in June, compared with outflows of $36.69 billion the previous month.

Data also showed Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries during the month, with holdings rising to $1.261 trillion in June, from $1.260 trillion in May.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

