NEW YORK (Reuters) - Foreigners sold Treasuries for a second consecutive month in April, as holdings of central banks and government institutions declined, data from the Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Overseas investors sold $4.78 billion in U.S. Treasuries in April, following outflows of $4.92 billion the previous month.

Data also showed China’s holdings of Treasuries declined to $1.18 trillion in April after posting increases in March and February.