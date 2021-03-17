Yellen eyes deeper economic cooperation with South Korea: Treasury

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends an economic briefing with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told her South Korean counterpart Namki Hong she was ready to deepen economic and financial cooperation between the longtime allies, the Treasury said in a statement.

Yellen also conveyed her intention to work with South Korea, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on regional and global challenges including the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Treasury said.