Yellen eyes deeper economic cooperation with South Korea: Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told her South Korean counterpart Namki Hong she was ready to deepen economic and financial cooperation between the longtime allies, the Treasury said in a statement.
Yellen also conveyed her intention to work with South Korea, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on regional and global challenges including the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Treasury said.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Hogue
