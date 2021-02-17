U.S. Treasury's Yellen discusses boosting cooperation in call with EU executive

FILE PHOTO: Janet Yellen speaks at a news conference in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed the importance of cooperation with the European Union in a call with the European Commission’s vice president for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Yellen “emphasized the importance of the transatlantic partnership and conveyed her intention to deepen U.S.-European cooperation on key policy challenges, including ending the pandemic, supporting a strong global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Yellen committed to re-engaging in discussions on international taxation to forge a timely international accord, and to seek solutions to key bilateral trade issues, it said.