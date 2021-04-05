U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to call for global minimum tax rate: Axios

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will on Monday call for a global minimum corporate tax rate, in a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Axios reported.

"We are working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom," Yellen will say in her speech, according bit.ly/3uo2lY9 to an excerpt of her prepared remarks cited by Axios.