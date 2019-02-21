Trump urges U.S. telecommunications companies to step up 5G systems

FILE PHOTO: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson shows U.S. President Donald Trump a model of how his company plans to install 5G networks in urban settings during in an event highlighting emerging technologies, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on U.S. telecommunications companies to boost their work to build faster 5G networks, saying they were lagging and at risk of being left behind other countries’ efforts.

“I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies,” Trump said in a pair of tweets. It was not immediately clear what blockage the president was referring to, and representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment.