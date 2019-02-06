Trump hopes talks will allow U.S. troop cuts in Afghanistan

FILE PHOTO: U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration had accelerated negotiations to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan with groups including the Taliban, and, as they make progress, would be able to reduce the U.S. troop presence there.

“As we make progress in these negotiations, we will be able to reduce our troop presence and focus on counter-terrorism. And we will indeed focus on counter-terrorism,” Trump said in his annual State of the Union address to Congress.

Trump offered no specifics about when he would bring home the 14,000 U.S. troops now in Afghanistan. U.S. forces in 2001 toppled the country’s hardline Taliban leaders for harboring the al Qaeda militants responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks.

“We do not know whether we will achieve an agreement - but we do know that after two decades of war, the hour has come to at least try for peace,” Trump said.

When he campaigned for president in 2016, Trump said he wanted to focus more on domestic issues than foreign conflicts.

“Great nations do not fight endless wars,” Trump said.

However, a recent pledge to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria has alarmed allies and many current and former U.S. officials, who are worried that Islamic State militants remain a threat.