Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan on Thursday, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.

The Air Force One presidential plane touched down at Bagram Airfield after an overnight flight from Washington with White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien, a small group of aides and Secret Service agents, and a pool of reporters. Trump met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and addressed U.S. troops.