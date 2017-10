U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was very close to making a decision on the U.S. military effort in Afghanistan, which is undergoing a review and could see an increase in troop strength.

“We’re getting close. We’re getting very close,” Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf club when asked about Afghanistan.