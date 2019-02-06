Trump says may be able to cut troop numbers in Afghanistan if talks go well

FEBRUARY 5, 2019 - WASHINGTON, DC: President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration was holding “constructive talks” with groups in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, and would be able to reduce the U.S. troop presence and focus on counter-terrorism as it makes progress.

“We do not know whether we will achieve an agreement - but we do know that after two decades of war, the hour has come to at least try for peace,” Trump said in his annual State of the Union address.