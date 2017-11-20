FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump: Healthcare, infrastructure, welfare reforms up next after taxes
Sections
Featured
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Germany
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Energy & Environment
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 20, 2017 / 5:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump: Healthcare, infrastructure, welfare reforms up next after taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to take up healthcare, infrastructure and welfare reform issues soon after Republicans’ tax overhaul is finalized, which the party has pledged to complete by the end of the year.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We’ll be submitting plans on healthcare, plans on infrastructure and plans on welfare reform, which is desperately needed in this country, soon after taxes,” he told reporters at the White House ahead of a meeting with his Cabinet secretaries.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.