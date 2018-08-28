Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s administration has backed off plans to bypass Congress and roll back billions of dollars from the U.S. foreign aid budget after stiff resistance from lawmakers, congressional aides and U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters reported on Aug. 16 that the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) had asked the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development to submit information for a “rescission” package that would have led to sharp cuts in foreign assistance.

“This is a welcome decision,” Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, the vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said in a statement.