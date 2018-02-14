Trump says he opposes domestic violence and everybody knows that

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is opposed to domestic violence, speaking out on the matter a week after top aide Rob Porter resigned under the weight of allegations from two former wives that he committed domestic abuse.

”I‘m opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that,“ Trump told reporters during an Oval Office event. ”I‘m totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that and it almost wouldn’t even have to be said. So now you hear it, you all know it.”