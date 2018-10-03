U.S. 'presidential test alert' sets American phones to buzzing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent an alert aimed at tens of millions of U.S. mobile phones on Wednesday to test a presidential alert system that would warn the public in the event of a national emergency.

A test text message of the Presidential Alert, National Wireless Emergency Alert System is seen on a mobile phone in New York City, New York, U.S. October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The test message from the previously unused alert system was originally scheduled for September but was pushed back to 2:18 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The alert triggered a loud tone on phones, a special vibration and a message reading: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

A separate alert on television and radios was issued at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

The test message at 2:18 p.m. REUTERS/Staff

Federal officials said President Donald Trump was not personally involved in sending the test alert. Such presidential alerts would be sent in the event of a pending missile attack or other national emergency, and U.S. cellphone users are not able opt out of them.

Officials said they expected the alert would go to up to 225 million U.S. mobile phones but would not reach all phones for a variety of reasons. Some people reported not getting the alerts or getting them on a delayed basis.

The test alert was the most discussed topic on Twitter. The tests have drawn a lot of attention on social media in part because of Trump’s propensity for sending tweets to his 55 million followers.

On a conference call on Tuesday, government officials told reporters Trump would not personally trigger the alert - from his phone or any other device - and emphasized that no president could “wake up one morning and attempt to send a personal message.”

The test alert was sent by a device similar to a laptop from a FEMA laboratory.

Earlier on Wednesday, a federal judge in New York rejected a request to block the test in a lawsuit filed last month by three New York residents.