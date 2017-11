WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will make a statement from the White House on Wednesday to discuss his recent trip to Asia, the topic of trade, and North Korea, a White House official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One after traveling to five countries in Asia, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump may address the controversy over Republican Senatecandidate Roy Moore of Alabama, the official said.

The statement is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT).