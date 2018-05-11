FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 1:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. says it backs Argentine President Macri's economic reform program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States supports Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s economic reform program, the White House said on Thursday, after Buenos Aires announced this week it was seeking financing from the International Monetary Fund.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri participates in the opening session of the Americas Summit in Lima, Peru April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

“The United States supports the economic reform program of President Mauricio Macri of Argentina, which is market-oriented, growth-focused, and has improved Argentina’s future,” the White House statement said.

“President Macri has the right vision for the Argentine economy and has made important strides toward modernizing the country’s economic policy,” it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

