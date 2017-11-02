U.S. bombers flew over South Korea's Pilsung Range in drill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. B-1B bombers flew through South Korean airspace and over the country’s Pilsung Range on the latest exercise there on Thursday, Air Force spokeswoman Captain Victoria Hight said, offering additional details about the drill.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepare for take-off to fly a bilateral mission with Japanese and South Korea Air Force jets in the vicinity of the Sea of Japan, from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, October 10, 2017. Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

The Air Force said in a previous statement that the drill took place “in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula,” without providing specific locations. It said Japanese and South Korean fighter jets carried out a sequenced mission with the U.S. bombers.