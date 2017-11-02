FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to press for end to North Korea nuclear program on Asia trip: White House
November 2, 2017 / 6:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump to press for end to North Korea nuclear program on Asia trip: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will use his trip to Asia to emphasize that North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is a “dead end” and to urge countries with influence over Pyongyang to pressure it to denuclearize, the White House said on Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju (not pictured) visit a cosmetics factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 28, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

“The president recognizes that we’re running out of time (to deal with North Korea) and will ask all nations to do more,” national security adviser H.R. McMaster told a briefing. He said Trump would urge countries with the most influence over Pyongyang to “convince its leaders that the pursuit of nuclear weapons is a dead end and it is past time to denuclearize.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
