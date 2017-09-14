FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says he will visit Japan, South Korea, China in November
September 14, 2017 / 8:11 PM / a month ago

Trump says he will visit Japan, South Korea, China in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (R) board Air Force One after meeting with people impacted by Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida, U.S., September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would visit Japan, South Korea and China in November, a trip he added would possibly include Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference.

Trump, who has been focused on working with China to try to curb North Korea’s nuclear program, noted he had been invited to the U.S-ASEAN summit in the Philippines, but he was not definitive about his attendance.

“We’ll probably all be going over (to Asia) in a group in November. And we’ll be doing Japan, South Korea, possibly Vietnam with the conference,” Trump said.

When asked about the ASEAN summit in the Philippines, Trump acknowledged he had been invited, but said: “We’re going to see.”

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced in April during a visit to Jakarta that Trump would attend the summits in the Philippines and Vietnam.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

