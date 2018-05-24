FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 12:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Commerce Dept will probe whether auto imports hurt national security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it will open a so-called Section 232 investigation into whether imports of vehicles and auto parts harm national security.

“There is evidence suggesting that, for decades, imports from abroad have eroded our domestic auto industry,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

“The Department of Commerce will conduct a thorough, fair, and transparent investigation into whether such imports are weakening our internal economy and may impair the national security,” he said. 

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

