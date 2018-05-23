Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering launching a trade investigation of auto imports on national security grounds, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal first reported Trump was mulling a so-called Section 232 investigation, citing industry officials briefed on the plan. The Journal said the administration was considering tariffs of up to 25 percent.
Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham