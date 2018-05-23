Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering launching a trade investigation of auto imports on national security grounds, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives aboard Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Wall Street Journal first reported Trump was mulling a so-called Section 232 investigation, citing industry officials briefed on the plan. The Journal said the administration was considering tariffs of up to 25 percent.