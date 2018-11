U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding the Marine One helicopter to begin his travel to Mississippi from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said auto tariffs are “being studied now” after General Motors Co this week announced U.S. layoffs and plant closures, saying it would help boost U.S. production.

Such tariffs would have prevented GM from shuttering its U.S. plants, Trump added.