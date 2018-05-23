FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Trump teases 'big news' for U.S. auto workers, offers no details

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pledged to revive American manufacturing, on Wednesday said “big news” was coming that would be welcomed by U.S. autoworkers but he gave no details.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Susan B. Anthony List 11th Annual Campaign for Life Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

“There will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers. After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!” Trump said in a tweet.

The United States is in the middle of a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico, but the talks have been stalled by a dispute over auto provisions.

The United States and Mexico have been deadlocked over U.S. demands for wage increases in the auto sector and for a boost in the North American content of cars made in the three NAFTA nations.

Critics complain the demands are a clear swipe at Mexico, which Trump says added low-wage manufacturing jobs at Americans’ expense after NAFTA was signed in 1994.

It was not clear, however, whether Trump was referring to a possible breakthrough in the talks.

Last week, the top U.S. trade official said the three countries were “nowhere close to a deal.”

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey, Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
