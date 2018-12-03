U.S. to end subsidies for electric cars, renewables: White House

FILE PHOTO - A sign is pictured next to an electric car charging station in a Paris street, France, September 12, 2017. Picture taken September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday the United States will end subsidies for electric cars and other items including renewable energy sources.

Asked about actions planned after General Motors announced U.S. plant closings and layoffs last week, Kudlow said he expected subsidies for buying electric cars will end in 2020 or 2021. Kudlow said the Trump administration will end other subsidies, including on “renewables.”